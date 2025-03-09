Keanu Reeves shares details about romance with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves gets candid about relationship with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are going strong together as he gushed about her in a recent interview.

The 60-year-old actor was asked about who is more creative in the couple and the Matrix star was not afraid to admit that the creative juices flow more on Grant’s side, as he said, “Alexandra. For sure.”

The actor was interviewed during the premiere of Visionaries on March 7th, where he made the admission to People Magazine.

The couple co-owns X Artists Book, which is an imprint they founded in 2017 together for artists-centered books.

The Hollywood star and Grant first got connected in 2011 when they published their book Ode to Happiness together, in which Reeves wrote the text and Grant made the illustrations.

Fast forward to 2019, they made their debut as a couple in public.

Previously speaking about her boyfriend, Grant shared how the John Wick star has creatively inspired her. "I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier,’” she said of Reeves.

“That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are. I think the work is happier.”

"He's such an inspiration to me," she added. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."