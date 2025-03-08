Simone Ashley draws inspiration from 90’s rom-com in latest debut

Simone Ashley opened up about her love for 90s sitcom and binging their influence in her new rom-com film Picture This.
In interview with the People Magazine, the Bridgerton star admitted, "I loved all those '90s classic rom-coms: anything with Julia Roberts, My Best Friend's Wedding, The Other Woman, 10 Things I Hate About You, Bend It Like Beckham, Bridget Jones. Of course, I'm such a hopeless romantic."
She said that she enjoys these films for their comfort while also believing the genre has a bigger purpose.
"I think rom-coms allow people to have that space where you believe in the idea that love is possible," said the 29-year-old star. "And that's how I feel when I watch them. So to be part of that genre was really exciting for me."
Alongside producing, Ashley also starred in film as Pia, who she embarks on a journey to find love through five dates set up by her friends and family.
Reflecting on her experience, she said, "It was also super fun. I think each project requires a different set of focus and attention in different areas. And so it's been such an amazing learning experience."
The rom-com Picture This was released on March 6, 2025 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
