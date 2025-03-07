Britney Spears shares shocking details of abuse in heartbreaking post

Britney Spears has recently shared shocking details of abuse she experienced during her controversial conservatorship.

The Toxic hit-maker took to Instagram on March 7 and posted a picture of golden chalice where she addressed drinking to cope with heartache.

In the post, Britney revealed she was “abused 100%” during the legal conservatorship and even her “life was controlled” in all those years.

The Womanizer crooner claimed she faced abuse every time she tried to raise concerns against the treatment which began in 2008 and ended in 2021 with her father Jamie Spears

In the caption, Britney mentioned that she “doesn’t like drinking,” but she only does it “for my heart when it’s been through too much but I’m weird”.

“I take on a lot of pain. I honestly shouldn’t and I put it in a lot of work people will never see,” explained the songstress.

Britney further said, “I’m posting this now because the language we speak today, our generation about technology in secret is TRASH, admit it!”

The singer also pointed out that she was “controlled” during the conservatorship.

“I was never a star that could speak up in the conservatorship!!!” she continued.

Britney added, “I was in a business that preyed over the innocent and controlled where I went, who I saw, what I ate, which is 100% unfair and if I spoke up I was abused and I never did anything wrong!!!”

Meanwhile, the songstress deleted all the pictures of her magazine shoots and only kept a golden chalice image.

Britney also slammed her father, saying, “It almost feels like bullying from a business that was created by my father so he could have 10 women on his tour bus during my tours.”

“The secret is that I was NEVER a star in the conservatorship. I was ABUSED 100 percent!!!” she concluded.