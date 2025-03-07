Royal family shares photos with statement amid reports of Kate-Harry meeting

Royal family shares latest update amid reports of Kate-Harry meeting

King Charles III's office has shared latest update about key royal figure amid reports of Kate Middleton's and children's meeting with Prince Harry.

The Palce released delightful photos of Prince Edward as he attended the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Scotland this week.

The pictures, showing the Duke of Edinburgh's sports skills, were shared with a statement on the royal family's official Instagram: "As Patron of the British Paralympic Association, His Royal Highness met with athletes and coaches from Team England and Team Scotland, before watching them in action.

It continued: "His Royal Highness even took to the ice and threw a curling stone to the eight-foot with a curling cue!"

Prince Edward received a curling lesson from Scottish Curling academy manager and Olympic silver medallist Scott Andrews before playing a ceremonial stone to mark the championships - the first world curling championships in Ayrshire for over 60 years.