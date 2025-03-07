Blake Lively takes another legal action against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively takes another legal action against Baldoni over privacy concerns

Blake Lively, who has been trying to save her reputation amid ongoing legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, is now drawing a line in the lawsuit, demanding for strict privacy.

The 37-year-old actress is asking the court for a strict privacy order, worried that details of the case could leak some sensitive key information.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Lively’s lawyer, Meryl Governski pointed out that standard protective order just wouldn't cut it, especially with publicists who have strong media ties.

Back in December, the actress took a legal action against her co-star, accusing him of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour on the movie set.

Baldoni, who has denied those allegations of abuse, was also let go by his agency after the accusations came to the spotlight.

However, as the case moves forward, both sides are at odds over how much privacy is needed in this process.

Governski argued in the court that such sensitive details, especially about well-known figures, should stay strictly between the both parties and their lawyers to keep them away from ending up in a bad situation.

She further said that private business information such as marketing plans and client lists, shouldn’t go ahead of the legal teams.

However, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, disagreed and said that extra secrecy rules weren’t needed.