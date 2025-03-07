Christina Ricci celebrates Walk of Fame success with rare family outing

Christina Ricci marked her ground breaking moment of receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame with her sweet family by her side.

The Addams Family star, on Thursday, March 6, was joined by her husband Mark Hampton and two kids, a three-year-old daughter, Cleopatra and 10-year-old son, Freddie for the ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, the Yellowjacktes actress lauded her family, as she said, "I want to thank my family. Mark, you’re the most supportive and loving husband."

Gushing about her two bundles of joy, she continued, "Freddie, you made me feel so much love the day you were born and reconnected me to art and passion and ambition. And Cleo, my gorgeous little baby girl, I love you so much, and I’m inspired by all your strength and courage and spirit. She’s really spirited."

Ricci shares her daughter with Hampton and son with ex James Heerdegen. She married Hampton in October 2021 and welcomed their first born Cleopatra.

Ricci announced the news through Instagram account with the caption, "Baby Cleo is here. We are so in love with her also she has the most incredible dad imaginable @markhamptonhair."

Previously, at The Drew Barrymore Show, she shared that her son likes to spend time with her and wants to be close to home, meanwhile her daughter is "very independent."

Christina Ricci’s Walk of Fame ceremony came just days after attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills with her husband.