Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal teams first face off in court

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams presented their arguments on Thursday, March 6, as they await the judge's ruling on Lively's request for a stronger protective order.

Lively's attorney claimed that Baldoni's team "created improper disclosure of information."

"We want to stop the public publication of this information, in the case, during discovery," the lawyer said. "We should not make the dozens of third parties run to the court for protection."

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, responded, "These are matters of 'for attorney's eyes only' restrictions."

Freedman emphasized that Baldoni has a right to defend himself, adding, "We want to agree to the protective order and place the burden on the party, who wants greater protection, to go to court and be transparent."

The Gossip Girl alum's team also sought to protect her private correspondence with "high-profile individuals," citing the risk of "irreparable harm" if these conversations were to become public.

Freedman countered, "We cannot treat celebrity people, and people who are powerful in the industry differently from other people."

The request for a stronger protective order comes after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and fostering a "hostile work environment" on the set of It Ends With Us.

The Jane the Virgin star has denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively's team previously stated that she has received violent and threatening communications, including death threats and visits to her private home. Baldoni's team responded, condemning the "dangerous rhetoric" and emphasizing that no one should face such treatment.

The judge is expected to make a ruling on Lively's request "soon."