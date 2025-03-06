'Coldplay' frontman Chris Martin to play major part in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Coldplay performed at the Invictus Games last month in Canada

Chris Martin from popular British rock band Coldplay will be closely involved in the organization of next year's FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 soccer championship is set to take place June 11 to July 19. It is going to be hosted jointly by 16 North American countries.

Majority of the matches will take place in the United States. Meanwhile, some selected matches are going to be held in Canada and Mexico.

The finale will be played at MetLife Stadium New Jersey.

Earlier today, news came out that Martin and the manager of Coldplay, Phil Harvey are going to be the key contributors in planning the line-up for the halftime show.

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, confirmed it through a post, which also revealed some very exciting plans for the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup.

He mentioned in the post, “I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square.”

Chris and his band are no strangers to stadium gigs as last month, they performed at the Invictus Games in Canada.