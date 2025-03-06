Chelsea Handler reacts to romance rumours with Ralph Fiennes after Oscars

Chelsea Handler set record straight on speculations about her relationship with Ralph Fiennes.

The American comedian and Conclave star were spotted leaving Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party on March 2, sparking theories about their romance among fans.

In an interview with the Entertainment Tonight, Handler said, "I saw that. I saw about 30,000 articles come through," she further admitted, "Ralph Fiennes and I went from one party to another party with a group of people, and that’s all that happened."

The 50-year-old actress continued, "I don’t think Ralph Fiennes is marriage material, and I don’t think I’m marriage material."

Handler, who has been opened up about the kind of life partner she wants, confirmed that her ideal partner does not need to be a celebrity.

This is not the first time Chelsea and Ralph have been seen together. In February, they shared a light hearted moment during the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

At the event, Chelsea joked about how Ralph’s past characters had still managed to be attractive to her, despite their dark roles.

She mentioned that he had played a ruthless Nazi, an evil lord, and a celibate cardinal, yet she had still found him appealing in each role.

Ralph was nominated for his role as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Conclave in 2025 Oscar, SAG and BAFTAs.