Justin Baldoni finally speaks up after ‘toxic positivity’ claims

Justin Baldoni has recently addressed claims made by his former employees over a “phony” workplace filled with “toxic positivity” at his Wayfarer Studios.

Earlier, one former staffer from Justin’s production company, which he co-founded with Steve Sarowitz, alleged that the It Ends With Us director always “filmed himself giving clothes to a homeless man or asking employees to sign their emails with the phrase ‘so much love’”.

“It was constant positivity all the time — I would say toxic positivity,” said the ex-Wayfarer employee in a new Los Angeles feature.

The former staffer remarked, “I'm always a little dubious of people who advertise themselves as disruptors of the status quo or quote-unquote 'good people.' It felt phony.”

Sharing his response to the allegations, Justin’s rep spoke to DailyMail.com in a press statement, “There have never been any reported complaints regarding the workplace culture, or any communicated issues regarding the platforms or its founders.”

“If any guidance was ever provided to employees of how to conduct their written correspondence, it was to ensure that the activities of its employees remained professional and aligned with the ethos of the company,” explained the Jane the Virgin star rep.

Justin’s spokesperson further said, “Wayfarer believes that joy and positivity are the essence of good work, and they stand by this statement.”

The LA Times opened up that several employees of Wayfarer expressed concerns over the increase of the “Bahai faith” in Justin’s office.

Justin’s rep pointed out, “All of Wayfarer's projects are rooted in a belief system that stems from various faiths and backgrounds, speaking from a place of spirituality is commonplace.”

“Employees are encouraged to celebrate and practice their individual beliefs however they see fit, a message which is proudly supported by leadership,” added the rep.