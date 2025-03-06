Kim Kardashian's swim campaign sparks controversy with Tory Lanez song

Kim Kardashian's latest Skims Swim campaign has sparked controversy after she used Tory Lanez's song The Color Violet in a steamy beachside video.

The post quickly caught the attention of Lanez's loyal fanbase, who flooded her comment section with "#FreeTory" messages, seemingly welcoming her as an unexpected supporter of the embattled artist.

The song choice also reignited tensions between fans of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, given their highly publicised legal battle.

Some Instagram users criticized Kardashian's decision, with one writing, "This is a wild song choice." This single comment sparked a wave of backlash, fueling an intense debate.

On The Neighborhood Talk's repost of the video, another user commented, "I'm never switching up on a black woman for the Kardashians, but y'all got it."

Another added, "She knew what she was doing & I'm disappointed Kimmy……." Lanez's supporters, however, were quick to push back.

Replies defending Lanez included, "People can listen to Tory Lanez, I'm sorry y'all." Others suggested there was more to the story, saying, "Industry keep showing y'all something up wit Megan .. but yet y'all nevermind."

Another bluntly stated, "Tory Lanez music better than Megan's sorry not sorry."

While fans continue to debate, Lanez remains behind bars, but that hasn't stopped him from making moves.

Just hours ago, the Say It singer announced his first album from prison, PETERSON, a follow-up to his 2020 project DAYSTAR. The album is set to release on Friday, March 7, with a limited vinyl pressing, adding another layer of excitement for his devoted fanbase.

The controversy surrounding Kardashian's song choice has raised questions about the intersection of celebrity culture and social justice.