Kensington Palace shares poignant news about Prince William’s role

Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William’s new role

Prince William, who has seen a rise in his power and influence in the Palace, was given another new significant role.

The Prince of Wales marked his new position with a key engagement on Wednesday as he visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The office of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared highlights from the visit on social media with a poignant message.

“A heartening visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of NHS Charities Together’s support over the past five years,” the caption read. “Remembering all the staff who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and thanking all those who continue to take care of us.”

It added, “It’s an honour to be joint Patron for @nhscharitiestogether.”

William serves as joint patron of the NHS Charities Together with wife Kate Middleton.

The Trust was launched in the early days of the pandemic and swiftly raised £162 million to be used amongst the NHS hospital trusts in the UK. The funds were earmarked for supporting the medical staff, patients and communities throughout the pandemic.

During the visit on Wednesday, the future King toured the Oasis Health and Wellbeing Centre and also met with staff, who worked on the frontlines during the pandemic.