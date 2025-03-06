Robert Downey Jr. ‘so dialed’ in ‘Doctor Doom’, says Russo brothers

Robert Downey Jr. on Doomsday in Avengers

Robert Downey Jr. is very much involved in Doctor Doom, say the creators.

The Hollywood star is swapping his Iron Man armor for something a little more sinister.

The Oscar-winning actor, who helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Tony Stark, is making a shocking return—not as a hero, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared just how dedicated Downey is to bringing the infamous Marvel antagonist to life.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo revealed.

"He's writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

The revelation of Downey’s return as Doom sent shockwaves through Comic-Con last year.

After portraying Iron Man for over a decade—appearing in 10 Marvel films before his emotional sendoff in Avengers: Endgame—fans never expected to see him back in the MCU, let alone as one of its most notorious villains.

With Avengers: Doomsday slated for a May 2026 release, filming is expected to begin soon.

The film marks the return of the Russo Brothers, who last helmed Endgame, one of the biggest box office hits of all time. Not stopping there, the duo is also set to direct Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, ensuring that the MCU’s next phase is packed with high-stakes storytelling.

While details about Doom’s role remain under wraps, one thing is clear—Downey is leaving no stone unturned in his transformation. And if his past performances are any indication, Marvel fans are in for something legendary.