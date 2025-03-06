Elton John calls Brandi Carlile 'soulmate'

Elton John on bond with Brandi Carlile

Elton John has nothing but good to say about his bond with Brandi Carlile.

The music producers are more than just collaborators—they’re kindred spirits.

In a recent interview with Them promoting their joint album Who Believes in Angels?, the legendary Rocket Man singer, 77, and the Grammy-winning musician, 43, reflected on their deep friendship, with John describing their connection as nothing short of fate.

“Well, I’ve been a fan of Brandi’s for a long time, but she had been a fan of mine for even longer, and I played and sang on one of her records,” John shared, referring to his contributions to Carlile’s song Caroline from her 2009 album Give Up the Ghost.

However, their bond truly solidified when they met in person.

“When she came to the studio, I actually fell in love with her, and we’ve been soulmates ever since,” he revealed.

Both artists have found lifelong partners outside of music as well—John has been married to David Furnish for nearly a decade, and the couple shares two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Carlile, meanwhile, is happily married to Catherine Shepherd, with whom she shares two daughters, Evangeline Ruth and Elijah.

John emphasized that their friendship extends far beyond the recording studio.

“We’ve done holidays together with our kids, and she’s just one of my favorite people in the whole world. And also musically, she’s one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Carlile, on the other hand, recalled how she first discovered John’s music in an unexpected way—through a school book report at the age of 11.

“The book report was actually really sad—about a young boy called Ryan White who had died of AIDS just recently at that time,” she explained.

Through White’s story, Carlile not only learned about John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, but she also gained a deeper understanding of social issues.

“Through the book, I learned a lot about not just Elton John and Bernie Taupin and their music, but my world view [also] changed.”

The experience shaped her perspective on life, teaching her about “pain in suffering,” as well as “toxic politics” and “power structures” that have historically impacted the LGBTQ+ community.

“It set me up to understand where I was and where I was going,” Carlile reflected.

For her, music became the bridge between learning and personal growth.

“The music was the catalyst for all of that. But I learned a lot more than just music in those times,” she added, emphasizing the importance of access to uncensored books in schools.

“That’s why books being allowed in schools unfiltered and uncensored, in some ways, is so important because that was foundational to me in my life.”

With a shared passion for storytelling—both in lyrics and in life—it’s no wonder John and Carlile’s connection continues to flourish.