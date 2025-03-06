Meghan Markle's shocking wardrobe cost for 'With Love, Meghan' revealed

An overview of Meghan's choices of lavish jewellery and designer brands for her lifestyle-based show

Meghan Markle spared no expense when it came to the wardrobe of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, sported designer outfits worth an estimated £130,000 throughout the eight-episode series, which premiered on Netflix on March 4.

The show follows Meghan as she bakes, arranges flowers, and shares lifestyle tips — all while dressed in high-end fashion.

Her wardrobe includes everything from a £1,800 Ralph Lauren dress to a £3,000 pair of Annie Bing earrings. At one point, she even slices lemons while wearing a £990 Loro Piana jumper.

Jewellery plays a major role in her signature "stealth wealth" aesthetic, with Meghan accessorising her looks with pieces like a £44,696 Fortuna Tennis necklace and an £8,495 Logan Hollowell choker. She also sports a £21,400 Cartier Tank Francaise watch.

The Duchess’s outfits follow a soft, neutral colour palette, favouring whites, creams, and pastels.

While she incorporates some affordable pieces — like a £49.99 pair of Zara trousers and a £75 Northwestern University sweatshirt — her wardrobe remains overwhelmingly high-end.

During one episode, Meghan’s friend Mindy Kaling complimented her style, telling her, “Your fashion is like one of my favourite things.”

Meghan responded that she likes to mix “high and low” brands, though her show’s fashion choices lean heavily toward luxury.