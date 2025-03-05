Tyga and Madeline Petsch have been dating for a month: Report

The rapper, 35, and actress, 30, have been spotted on multiple dates over the past few weeks

The rumours about Tyga and Madeline Petsch were true all along!

After being spotted on multiple dates over the past few weeks, sources confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday, March 4, that the rapper, 35, and Riverdale star, 30, are indeed dating.

The two have reportedly been friends for some time but only started dating about a month ago.

Rumours first swirled when they sat courtside at a Lakers game last month, looking happy and comfortable around each other.

Days later, they attended Vanity Fair and Instagram’s “A Night For Young Hollywood” event, dressed in coordinating all-black outfits. While they walked the red carpet separately, they stuck close inside the party at Bar Marmont, where they were seen chatting and leaving arm-in-arm, further fuelling dating rumours.

Tyga was previously linked to Avril Lavigne, Kylie Jenner, and Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a 12-year-old son.

Petsch, meanwhile, was last publicly linked to Anthony Li, a longtime friend turned boyfriend, though their relationship seemingly ended in early 2024. She also dated Travis Mills for three years before their 2020 split.