Meghan Markle teases Prince William as she reveals Archie, Lilibet's new uncle

Meghan Markle teases Prince William as reveals Archie, Lilibet's new uncle

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has seemingly sent a message to Prince William as she shared details of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's new uncle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently expressed that she pays deep respect to her royal title, has revealed a new family member who shares close bond with her and Harry's children.

Daniel Martin, who has been the former Hollywood star's longtime makeup artist, makes an appearance in the debut episode of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix.

Meghan reveals that her kids call him “Uncle Daniel,” showing him as part of their family.

Harry's wife's new show, dropped on the streaming service on March 4, kicks off with the episode “Hello, Honey,” where the Duchess begins the eight-episode series by beekeeping.

She gushed over Martin in the series, saying: “When I first had my job on Suits and I started going to events, he was doing my makeup for that, and we far transcended makeup and just became friends.”

The Duchess at one point appeared to give Harry a reason to be jealous as she said: “He has just been in my life for the before, during and after, shall we say, and he’s very much a mainstay.”

She went on: "I know Daniel very well, and I love him to pieces.”

Meghan Markle also revealed that to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, he’s “Uncle Daniel, the kids call him.”

She also teased William that Archie and Lilibet have a new uncle figure in their lives, despite physical distance from their biological one.

When Martin does arrive, the two make a single skillet spaghetti, which Meghan calls a “family favorite.”

“You’ve always shown your love through food,” Martin said, to which Meghan replied, “It’s a big love language.”