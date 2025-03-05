Angie Stone's children break silence after legendary singer's tragic death

A memorial service will be held so fans can mourn and honour Angie Stone

Angie Stone’s children are breaking their silence after the singer’s tragic passing.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on March 3, her children, Diamond and Michael, thanked fans for their “love, well wishes, and condolences” following her death in a car crash on March 1.

“They ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their mother,” the statement read.

The post honored Stone’s legacy, calling her “an example for Black women and girls everywhere” and a “pioneer of rap music” with her trailblazing group, The Sequence.

It also highlighted her commitment to giving back through her nonprofit, Angel Stripes, which focuses on community support, preserving the arts, and encouraging senior voter participation.

The caption revealed that Stone had been studying ministry before her passing. “Her love of God and her faith led her to have a deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ.”

Her children also announced that a memorial service is being planned so fans can honour her life and music. “Even though Angie is no longer with us physically, her family wants you to keep her legacy alive.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, known for hits like No More Rain (In This Cloud) and Wish I Didn’t Miss You, made her mark in hip-hop, R&B, film, and even Broadway.

Along with her two children, she is survived by two grandchildren. She was 63.