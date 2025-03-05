Travis Kelce’s neighbour sets record straight on Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's neighbour issues apology to Taylor Swift, Kelce

Travis Kelce’s neighbour, and MTV reality star Wes Bergmann, who had disclosed details regarding the beginning of Taylor Swift and the athlete’s relationship is taking his words back.

The Challenge reality star Wes Bergmann, who lives near the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, claimed on The Social Game Podcast that he knew about their relationship months before it went public.

However, Bergmann’s comments caught fire all over social media, and he ended up saying he’s “so sorry and confused” about how his words were taken.

"Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn’t," he wrote on X on Tuesday, March 4th.

Clarifying his intentions of the comment, he explained that he meant he told pal Michele Fitzgerald, Swift and Kelce were "serious" but that "she didn’t believe [him] for six months," not that they were dating for six months before going public.

"That was the intention of the comment," added Bergmann, “Again it was taken out of context but I shouldn’t be talking about it anyway. So consider this the last time I do."

This comes after the reality star seemingly remarked that he got an early insight into the high-profile relationship because of living in the same neighbourhood as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.