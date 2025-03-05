Earl Spencer honours late Labrador Otis with heartfelt Althorp memorial

Charles Spencer has commemorated the life of his beloved Labrador, Otis, with a heartfelt tribute at Althorp House.



The ninth Earl shared an emotional post on social media, revealing a beautifully carved stone marking Otis's final resting place. The memorial was placed within the estate's vast parklands, where his sister, Princess Diana, is also laid to rest.

'Buried my wonderful old Lab’s ashes in the Park at Althorp today,' Charles wrote, adding that the tribute was crafted by a longtime Althorp artisan, BB, who has dedicated over 60 years to the estate.

The post was met with an outpouring of support, with many offering condolences. Among them was Reverend Richard Coles, who simply wrote: 'Dear old Otis.'

One fan left a particularly touching message: 'Losing a beloved pet is so difficult. Diana will surely look after him now.'

Otis passed away in July last year, and at the time, Charles shared his sorrow with followers, reminiscing about the dog's unwavering loyalty and loving nature.

The loss was deeply felt by the estate’s staff, many of whom affectionately remembered Otis as a 'true legend.'





