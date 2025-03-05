Amanda Seyfried dishes out major details about ‘Jennifer’s Body 2’

Amanda Seyfried has recently shared major details about Jennifer's Body 2.

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, the Seven Veils star revealed that Jennifer’s Body 2 could be in the works soon.

“I think we’re making another one… I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think,’” said the Dear John actress.

The first Jennifer’s Body movie, which was released in 2009, reportedly broke all the records at the box office as a feminist horror classic.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody told Bloody Disgusting in 2024 that Amanda is “not done” with the world of “Jennifer’s Body” during its 15-year anniversary.

“I want to do a sequel. I am not done with ’Jennifer’s Body,’” remarked Diablo.

However, she stated, “I need to partner with people who believe it in [sic] as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

In another interview with IndieWire, Diablo discussed renewed interest in a potential Jennifer Body’s sequel.

“I had no idea people would get so excited about that… I was delighted to see the response,” remarked the screenwriter.

Meanwhile, Amanda will next be seen in Mona Fastvold‘s upcoming Ann Lee musical, which is based on the founder of the Shaker Movement in the late 1770s.