Mindy Kaling makes life-changing decision due to Reese Witherspoon

Mindy Kaling makes life-changing decision because of Reese Witherspoon

Mindy Kaling has recently confessed Reese Witherspoon is the one who urged her to consider motherhood before it’s too late.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, The Office alum recalled how the Sweet Home Alabama actress pushed her to have children.

“Raising children alone scared me for the longest time and then it was Reese Witherspoon,” said the 45-year-old.

Mindy continued, “I was getting ready to shoot a movie and it got delayed for some reason and I was like, 'Ah, well I'm going to just wait,' and she was like, 'Do this. Do not wait until it's too late.’”

“We were in her trailer in a field in New Zealand, and she's like, 'If you want this, you have to do it now,’” explained the Late Night star.

Mindy opened up that Reese “listed some people that I knew of, but not known personally — some very famous women — who waited, and then it was too late”.

“It's only possible because I waited until I was 37 to have my daughter because I had disposable income, I have my nanny, [and] I have my dad who helps,” stated the Never Have I Ever creator.

Mindy, who is mother of three, previously spoke to PEOPLE and shared that she always relied on Reese for parenting advice.

“Reese is always such a great source of parenting advice because she is so playful and fun and incredibly busy,” she told the outlet.

Mindy mentioned, “Reese has three children, but also this really full-time career. She acts, she runs this company, she's a producer and everything too.”

“She's a person who always gives me great advice,” added the actress.