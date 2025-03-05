Who is Inka Williams? Meet Channing Tatum’s new girlfriend

All about Channing Tatum’s new fling: Australian model Inka Williams

Channing Tatum was recently photographed with Australian model Inka Williams leaving pre-Oscars party hosted by Creative Artist Agency (CAA) at the Living Room.

The Step Up star and his fiancée Zoë Kravitz parted ways in October 2024 after four years of relationship.

The Magic Mike alum had also been previously married to his costar Jenna Dewan, with whom he reached divorce settlement in 2024 – six years after their split.

So let’s see who the White House Down actor’s new fling is!

Born in Melbourne and raised in Bali, Inka comes from a mixed cultural background with French mother and Australian father.

As per her Instagram posts, the Australian model divides her time between her birth country and Indonesia.

She believes that she has the virtue of compassionate because of her life in Bali.

The 24-year-old is a model by profession and also owns her own fashion brand.

Younger of the two siblings, Inka went on to become a successful model with her projects with brands like O’Neil and Rip Curl.

Labelled as “the Balinese version of Gigi Hadid” by Vogue in 2017, Inka was covered by Harper’s Bazaar in 2021.

The Dear John actor and the entrepreneur sparked romance rumours when the 22 Jump Street cast member was seen in Santa Monica with a mystery woman in January 2025. The eagle-eyed fans speculated that the woman was Inka.