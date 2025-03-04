'Twilight' star explains how horror films have deeply effected him

Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' is ruling the Korean box office

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has shared an extremely bizarre incident explaining the adverse effects of watching horror film.

The 38-year-old, during a promotional interview of his new film Mickey 17, shared that he used to watch a lot of dark and horror stuff as a kid, but now he considers himself too sensitive to watch that kind of content.

Pattinson explained that now horror films effect him negatively and make him feel scared.

To elaborate, the father of one shared a weird incident where he ended up sleeping on his sofa with two kitchen knives.

The Harry Potter actor opened that he had a meeting with a director, who made a horror movie.

Robert recalled while talking to GQ, “I had to do a meeting with the director, and he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house”.

He went on to say, “And so, I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel”.

However, The Lighthouse actor did not mention the name of the movie, but as per the reports of Indie Wire, the actor was supposed to meet Smile creator Parker Finn.