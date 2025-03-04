Kieran Culkin reunites with ‘Succession’ co-star Jeremy Strong at Oscars

Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong had sweet moment on the red carpet of 2025 Oscar Awards.

The duo who had played each other brothers in the TV series Succession as Roman (Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy) shared a bear hug at the ceremony.

In a viral TikTok shared by a fan, the A Real Pain star can be seen spotting The Apprentice actor from afar before running over to embrace him.

One user on the app wrote, "him making a straight beeline for Jeremy they’re brothers forever [crying emoji]"

"it’s just you and me, Romey and my Homey," another added, referencing a line from season one of Succession.

Culkin and Jeremy went up against each other in the category of Best Supporting Actor with Culkin eventually bagged the accolade.

However, at the beginning of his acceptance speech the Home Alone actor, agreeing with his presenter Robert Downey Jr’s sentimental messege for Strong regarding his performance in Donald Trump- inspired film, said, "He's right, by the way. Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It's f---ing great."

Culkin added, "I'm not supposed to single anyone out. It's favouritism. Anyway, but you were great."

Apart from Jeremey, Culkin was up against Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) and Guy Pearce (The Brutalist).