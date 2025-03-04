Meghan Markle moves fans to tears with heartbreaking message

Meghan Markle's much-talked Netflix series, released on Tuesday (March 4), ends with a heartbreaking message from the Duchess.

"With Love, Meghan", available to stream on Netflix, moved watchers to tears with its emotional ending.

After the conclusion of her eight-part lifestyle and cookery series, the Duchess acknowledged her companion. The message read: "In loving memory of Guy," who died on January 7.

The dog had been by Meghan's side since 2015, when she first visited Montgomery County Animal Shelter, a kill shelter in Kentucky. Guy became Meghan's constant companion through her transition from acting to royal life.

Harry's wife, in her third post since returning to Instagram, revealed she had "cried too many tears to count" following her pet's death.

She described trying to hide her grief, writing: "The type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there."

In 2017, when the Duke proposed Meghan in the garden, Guy sat faithfully beside him. Harry later joked about his "downward dog" position during this moment in the couple's 2022 documentary.

The dog was even at Meghan's feet on her wedding day in May 2018 whilst she had her hair and makeup done.