Chris Rock open to hosting Oscars again despite past controversy

Chris Rock has addressed the possibility of returning as the Oscars host after a controversy-filled past experience.
The comedian, who has hosted the ceremony twice before, in 2005 and 2016, shared his thoughts on the matter at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night.
When asked by E! News if he would consider hosting the Oscars again, Rock replied, "You never know." His response comes after a highly publicised incident at the 2022 ceremony, where Will Smith slapped Rock onstage during the live show after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Reflecting on the incident, Rock said, "This is what I would say: the most miserable people on earth are people that can't forgive. So you never know."
He added, "And not just people — you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know."
Rock attended the Oscar after-party with his youngest daughter, Zahra. He is also father to 22-year-old daughter Lola Simone Rock, whom he shares with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.
It's worth noting that Will Smith was banned from attending the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 10 years following the incident.
Rock's comments suggest that he may be open to hosting the Oscars again in the future, but only time will tell if that becomes a reality.
