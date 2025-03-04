Kylie Jenner's selfless act at Oscars has fans praising her as 'true partner'

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made headlines at the 2025 Oscars, but it wasn't just their high-profile relationship that caught attention.

After Chalamet lost the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, he seemed to have a momentary lapse, as if he forgot Kylie was by his side.

However, it was Kylie's heartwarming gesture that stole the show. During the category featuring her boyfriend, she gave up her seat next to Chalamet for his mother, allowing her to be by his side during the important moment.

Fans applauded this act, seeing it as a sincere show of respect and affection for Chalamet's family.

The moment was especially poignant given that Kylie recently endured the painful loss of her dear friend and stylist, Jesús Guerrero.

The 2025 Oscars marked the first major event she attended without him, but having Timothée by her side brought her comfort during these tough times.

Despite their relationship being unexpected, Kylie has been a constant presence by Chalamet's side throughout awards season.

Their connection has caught everyone off guard, but after this night, perceptions seem to be shifting. Kylie's fans are eagerly anticipating the moment when she gets to shine just as brightly on stage.