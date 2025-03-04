Meghan Markle makes new delightful announcement right after Netflix launch

Meghan Markle makes exciting new announcement right after Netflix launch

Meghan Markle is on a roll as she dropped another big news following the release of her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously affiliated with Spotify for her Archetypes podcast. However, the deal collapsed in mid-2023 just after one season on the audio streaming site.

Soon after, Lemonada Media picked up Meghan’s podcast in 2024. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” Meghan said in a statement at the time. “Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it.”

Now, Meghan revealed to People Magazine that the new podcast is slated to release this spring.

The first season of the series was released on all platforms for the first time on March 5th, 2024. The relaunch also came with a new look: the Archetypes artwork featured the same photo of Meghan but with pink lettering replacing the previous green and the addition of the Lemonada logo.

The exact date of the release for the new instalment of the podcast has not been revealed yet.

The update also comes after Meghan surprised a group of fans, who have been supporting her since her blog The Tig, during a special screening of her Netflix show.

Fans were left in awe and Meghan popped in as the end of the screening, leading to delightful and emotional exchanges between them.