Jeff Goldblum caught checking himself out during Oscars 2025 ceremony

Jeff Goldblum at Oscars 2025

Jeff Goldblum needs to be sure of how he is looking, without wasting a second.

The Hollywood star and musician brought his signature charm to the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, attending the glamorous night alongside his wife, Emilie Livingston.

The Wicked star, 72, wasn’t just there to celebrate the film’s success—he also made sure his own red carpet moment was nothing short of magical.

Dressed to impress, Goldblum turned heads in a Prada ivory wool jacket, black wool trousers, a multicolored jacquard shirt, and a black satin bowtie.

He added a lilac crepe de chine scarf and a live purple orchid buttonhole, completing the ensemble with black patent leather lace-ups. With Wicked earning 11 nominations and two wins, Goldblum ensured he was red carpet-ready for the big night.

But even the most confident fashion icons like to double-check their fit.

In a moment that was peak Goldblum, the actor was spotted inside the Dolby Theatre scrolling through his own red carpet photos while sitting in the audience, as per People.

A true style expert, he wasn’t just admiring himself—he was also seen showing Livingston a snap of Ariana Grande’s dazzling pink gown, dripping in more than 190,000 crystals, sequins, and beads.

With Wicked fans eagerly awaiting the sequel, Wicked: For Good, Goldblum offered a playful tease about what’s to come.

“Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Elphaba and Glinda, oh my gosh, will further thrill you and chill you and devastate you, yes,” he teased.