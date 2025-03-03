'Titanic' director James Cameron reveals 'hollow' reason for US exit

Titanic director James Cameron offers inside glimpse into recent whereabouts

Titanic director James Cameron is offering an inside glimpse into his recent whereabouts in a shocking confessional.

During an exclusive interview with Stuff, the 70-year-old filmmaker, who moved from Canada to California in the early ‘70s to pursue a career in the film industry, revealed why he's making the shocking move to New Zealand, citing his growing concerns about the US government.

The Alien director said, "I see a turn away from everything decent. America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for.

"[America] becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit."

Expressing his interest in the Kiwi outlets, the legendary director further went on to add, "There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets – at least they’ll put it on page three. I just don’t want to see that guy’s face anymore on the front page of the paper."

On the professional front, Cameron is currently gearing up for the third instalment of the Avatar franchise, which is slated to release on December 19, 2025.