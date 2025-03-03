Adam Sandler invades Oscars during Conan O’Brien’s monologue, in a hoodie!

Adam Sandler at Oscars 2025 in a hoodie

Adam Sandler may have skipped the 2025 Oscars red carpet, but he still managed to steal the spotlight—without a tux in sight.

The beloved comedian made a surprise appearance in the audience, sporting his go-to laid-back look: oversized basketball shorts and an Aviator Nation Malibu Zip Hoodie.

The hoodie, a staple in Sandler’s wardrobe since at least 2023, has made multiple appearances, including during an interview with Access Daily.

And true to form, Sandler didn’t let the glitz and glam of Hollywood’s biggest night pressure him into a wardrobe change.

Host Conan O’Brien couldn’t resist a playful jab at Sandler’s ultra-casual attire during his opening monologue.

“You’re dressed well, Adam,” O’Brien quipped, before adding that the Grown Ups star looked like “a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.”

Sandler, never one to miss a comedic moment, fired back, “I like the way I look because I’m a good person,” he said, poking fun at his own fashion choices.

He doubled down on his signature style, adding, “I don’t care about what I wear or what I don’t wear. Did my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers?”

Sandler’s relaxed fashion sense is practically legendary at this point.

In 2021, he was even crowned the celebrity with the most-Googled outfits. Though he reluctantly donned a tux for SNL 50: The Anniversary Special last month, he admitted to Variety that dressing up gave him a “terrible feeling.”

Before leaving the Oscars, the comedian made sure to get in one last laugh, inviting everyone to join him for a late-night game of basketball.

“You are all welcome to join me for a game of five-on-five basketball at Veteran Park tonight, midnight.”

Classic Sandler—always keeping it comfy, always keeping it funny.