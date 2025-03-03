Andrew Garfield makes emotional admission about Goldie Hawn at Oscars 2025

Andrew Garfield has recently made emotional admission as he thanked his fellow presenter and actress Goldie Hawn during 2025 Oscars.

On March 2, the Breathe actor expressed his gratitude to Goldie for “giving” his mother “the most joy, the most comfort" during her life.

For the unversed, Andrew’s mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

The We Live In Time star said, “I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn.”

“You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again,” stated the 41-year-old.

Later, Goldie was touched by the actor’s meaningful words and in response, she said, “Thank you, that really touches me.”

To which Andrew replied, “I can feel my mother smiling at us in this moment.”

During the ceremony, Goldie also opened up about her love of making movies for people like the actor’s late mother.

“I was so lucky making movies in this amazing Hollywood and making people laugh and maybe some didn't, but that's okay,” she told Andrew.

Meanwhile, the actor discussed about coping with grief after losing his mother in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m not special in that regard but one of the most healing and reassuring, soothing moments I’ve had, is realising that this has been the way it’s been since time immemorial,” added Andrew.