Sharon Stone refuses to stay silent after private clothing goes public

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, known for her iconic roles in films like Basic Instinct, has set a new rule for her costumes after an unexpected incident.

The 66-year-old actress makes sure she keeps all her screen outfits, because of a lesson she learned early in her career.

Back then, the costumes she wore were sold off to help cover a movie’s costs, so now, Sharon got it written in her contracts that every outfit comes home with her.

The actress opened up to Sunday Times' Style magazine: "After I did a television film in the 1980s they sold my wardrobe at a discount at the studio to make their money back, and they were selling my underwear."

"I was so embarrassed and uncomfortable that the crew guys were rummaging around in my underpants, I thought never again," she added.

"So I had it put into my contracts that I keep all my clothes from films, unless they are studio rentals."

Sharon said that she keeps her most iconic costumes tucked away, but when it comes to the shoes from her films, she still wears them all the time.