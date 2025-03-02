Katy Perry finally breaks silence on Jesus Guerrero’s death a week later

Katy Perry offered glimpse into her friendly bond with Jesus Guerrero

Katy Perry finally poured her heart out following the death of her friend Jesus Guerrero’s "very sudden and unexpected" death.

Over a week later, after Guerrero’s family confirmed his passing, the Roar singer posted an emotional tribute on her Instagram for the late celebrity hairstylist.

"Hey Hey aka Chuy aka Jesus, our light filled beautiful boy [red heart emoji]," she opened her lengthy, heartfelt message, which was written alongside a carousel featuring the duo’s photos and videos together.

"You aways[sic] made every room so warm and welcome," the 40-year-old pop star added. "It was easy to love you because you always felt like an old friend who would tell you the truth and hold you if you needed an extra cuddle."

In her caption, she cited a quote that she claimed sums up her feelings for the past week since he left.

"Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go," Perry wrote for Guerrero, a close friend of Kylie Jenner.

She advised channelling grief into spreading love, saying, "Life is precious and when we unexpectedly lose ones we love without being able to say goodbye, it reminds us to never ever hold back on giving out our love."

Perry then concluded her note with a lighthearted quip, nodding to the late stylist's expertise: "Jesus, you effervescent soul you, you better be giving the other Jesus a choppy feather or an octopus cut up there lol… till we meet again, I love you Chuy."

The series of pictures and videos offered a glimpse of the Firework singer’s bond with Guerro.

In addition to Perry, several celebrities have spoken out since Guerrero's death to share their condolences, including the Kardashians star, Jennifer Lopez, Rose from BLACKPINK, Rosalia and more.