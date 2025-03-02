Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy touched by special BRIT Awards tribute

'One Direction' star Louis Tomlinson also reacts to special Liam Payne tribute

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, has also been left in tears just like every other friend and follower with the latest tribute dedicated to the singer.

Earlier at the 47th BRIT Awards, the late former One Direction vocalist Payne was honoured with a special homage.

The emotional video montage played at the big night featured the 31-year-old singer and his special moments with family and ex-bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

The tribute touched partner Cassidy’s heart, who took it to her Instagram, to express her feelings.

She wrote: “You left behind such a beautiful legacy, and I will forever be inspired by you Liam.”

Besides the 25-year-old, Liam’s old friend and 1D brother Louis also felt moved with the incredible recognition given to the 31-year-old pop star at BRITs.

He took it to X, formerly known as Twitter, and penned: "Thank you @BRITs. Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x."

Surprisingly, the day also marked one year since Payne released his chartbuster single Teardrops, which unfortunately also became the last song of his career.

Liam passed away tragically last year on October 16 in Argentina.