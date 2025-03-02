King Charles raises concerns as he takes shocking decision amid cancer

King Charles, who always vowed to never stop serving as a royal figure, raised concerns about his health after a former royal butler gave a rare insight into his daily routine.

As reported by Express, Grant Harrold, the former aide of the monarch and the royal family from 2004 to 2011, claimed that the King never stops working throughout the day.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, he shared, "The day would always begin with breakfast, the only difference with the royals is that it would always be taken in the dining room. You would certainly never catch the King having breakfast in bed."

Grant stated that the monarch begins his royal engagements around 10 am and he would "hardly ever stop for lunch" as the duties would continue throughout the day.

The royals also preferred taking afternoon tea breaks which were traditionally taken between 4-6 pm.

"All engagements are usually finished by the early evening, but sadly this is when the office work begins. Charles doesn't really stop," Grant revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early 2024. Despite, his ongoing treatment, the monarch never stops working, raising health concerns among his well-wishers.