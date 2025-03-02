Jamie Lee Curtis makes bold career decision after crossing 60

Jamie Lee Curtis makes bold career decision after crossin

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently made bold career decision after crossing 60.

“When I turned 60, I really hit that moment of thinking that I was going to die soon,” said Jamie in a new interview with Empire magazine.

The Borderlands actress noted, “I looked at the actuarial table, and I was like, ‘Whoa!’”

“And I realised that the only tragedy about my eventual death — because I’ve had a gorgeous life — is the creativity that I’ve kept inside me that I never brought out,” explained the 66-year-old.

Jamie mentioned, “I blew up the mood boards because I’m not who you think I am.”

“That’s probably the biggest crux of it: I’m not who you think I am. Let me show you. I am way more than you think I am,” pointed out the Freaky Friday actress.

Jamie revealed that she decided to take on unconventional roles in her acting career.

Lately, she played unstable matriarch Donna Berzatto on The Bear for which she won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress. Other supporting performance in 2024 The Last Showgirl earned her a nomination at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Not only that, Jamie also took up screenwriting and producing, as she formed a deal with Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions with the hope of directing her own work one day soon.

“Jason gave me a deal because I’m hungry for this,” she told the outlet.

Jamie further said, “I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life. I’ve been writing scripts since I was first an actor. It’s an extraordinary moment for me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie revealed what she’s not fond of in the industry.

“I don’t like the fantasy part of show-off business,” she continued.

The Veronica Mars actress mentioned, “Every red carpet is a fashion statement that absolutely terrifies me, because it’s this fantasy — as if these people own those clothes, as if they look like that.”

“That idea that we put that out into the world. That posturing is something that I am not comfortable with,” she added.