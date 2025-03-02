Kensington Palace releases emotional statement about Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has released the couple's adorable photos and clips with their messages.

Kensington Palace has given a sneak peak into William and Kate's royal engagements, public duties and other activities in the latest post, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts.

The photos and videos were captioned with the couple's heartfelt messages, highlighting their active engagements and people-friendly activities during the month of February.

The Palace has paid a special tribute to future King William and his wife Princess Catherine for their amazing works and dedications to the royal duties as the mother-of-three has finally come out of the woods and won her cancer battle.



