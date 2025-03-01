Prince Andrew faces new backlash as memoir reveals alleged Epstein links

Prince Andrew finds himself embroiled in controversy once again

Prince Andrew is once again at the center of controversy as an upcoming memoir sheds light on his alleged past connections with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The book, authored by former masseuse Monique Giannelloni, details her experiences with the disgraced financier and his inner circle, dedicating an entire chapter to encounters involving the Duke of York, reported GB News.

Giannelloni, 60, claims she was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2000 to provide Prince Andrew with a massage, raising questions about the ease of access granted to Epstein’s associates. 'Andrew should never have been in contact with these people,' she told MailOnline.

She further alleges that Maxwell persistently urged her to attend an exclusive yacht party hosted by Epstein, reportedly telling her, 'What happens on the boat stays on the boat.'

Maxwell, now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s crimes, was known for arranging introductions between the late financier and high-profile figures.

Epstein himself died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while facing federal charges.

With fresh claims emerging, Prince Andrew’s past associations continue to cast a long shadow over his reputation, despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing.