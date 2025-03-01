Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message as Eugenie mourns big loss

Sarah Ferguson releases impactful video message amid Princess Eugenie's heartbreak

Sarah Ferguson made an emotional confession as her daughter Princess Eugenie mourned the loss of her close pal, Michelle Trachtenberg.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York shared a video message from a meaningful event, raising awareness about her cancer journey and its impact on mental health.

Sarah wrote, "I had the pleasure of speaking at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course alongside Professor Ramzi Khamis and Dr. Ghada Mikhail, which provided a valuable opportunity to share my journey and the causes that are close to my heart."

Moreover, during a conversation, the mother-of-two mentioned her charitable initiative, @sarahs_trust_, which has been providing education to children in "war-torn and forgotten countries."

Sarah also mentioned her trust's "NHS Covid response programme," which has supported frontline workers by delivering over "150,000 essential and luxury items to hospitals, care communities, and hospices across more than 80+ locations."

Notably, the Duchess of York mentioned her newborn granddaughter and how her birth reminded her of the "importance of striving to make a positive difference" while sharing her experience with cancer.

"It was a day of honest conversations and I hope that the stories shared inspire others to face challenges with courage and make a positive impact," Sarah concluded her heartwarming message.

It is important to note that Sarah Ferguson's new statement came after Princess Eugenie expressed her sadness over the sudden demise of her years-long pal.