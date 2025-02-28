Kensington Palace releases emotional video after Prince William's announcement

Kensington Palace has released a heartfelt video as Prince William stepped out solo to help the unhoused in England on Friday.

Future King William announced $63 million deal for mission to help homeless people as he visited to see how Homewards Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) has helped bring local organisations together to create successful employment programmes on February 28.

Hours after William's announcement, The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared an emotional video.

The Palace wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Great to be at Millennium House in Poole today to launch a new, market-making partnership between @homewardsuk and @LBGplc.

During his trip, King Charles III's eldest son met the organizations that refer the young people.

Millennium House is an 11-bed mental health housing project where residents are given their own plan, tailored to their specific needs, to set them on the road to getting their own independent home.

As per reports, the partnership sees Lloyds Bank Group providing an initial $63 million (£50 million) in new lending to support small and medium-sized housing providers and charities, which often find it difficult to source investment, in Homewards locations.



