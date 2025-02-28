‘Euphoria’ casts Sharon Stone to Season 3

Sharon Stone joins 'Euphoria' season 3

Sharon Stone is becoming euphoric.

The Hollywood icon has joined the cast of the HBO hit Euphoria for its highly anticipated third season, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

"There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent," Stone said in a statement.

"From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric."

While details about Stone’s character are still under wraps, she’s joining an already stacked lineup of new faces, including singer Rosalía, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and actors Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

Meanwhile, fan-favorite stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike are all returning.

Stone, best known for her unforgettable roles in Basic Instinct (1992) and Casino (1995), has also made her mark on television with appearances in War and Remembrance (1987), HBO’s Mosaic (2018), and Netflix’s Ratched (2020). Now, she’s bringing her legendary presence to one of TV’s most talked-about shows.

Season 3 of Euphoria recently kicked off production after a long wait—Season 2 wrapped all the way back in February 2022.

This time around, the story will take a leap forward, with the main characters navigating life beyond high school. And with Stone on board, it’s safe to say things are about to get even more intense.