PMD issues forecast on Ramadan moon sighting

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

There is little chance of sighting the Ramadan moon on Friday due to cloudy weather, clarifies the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Peshawar for the sighting of the Ramadan moon at 6:30pm on February 28.

If the crescent is sighted, the holy month of fasting will begin on March 1 (Saturday). The committee's chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will preside over the meeting, which will commence after the Asr prayer.

Different zonal committee meetings would also convene in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports, read a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Clerics from all schools of thought will attend the central huddle to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The Met Office, however, forecast that the weather would remain partly cloudy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during the next 24 hours.

“Due to cloudy weather, the chance of sighting the Ramadan moon are low tomorrow,” it added.

The weather department said moon's age at sunset would be approximately 12 hours and moon-sun angular separation would be about five degrees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing fast from dawn till dusk.

The fasting hours range from 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.