Prince William receives new title after iconic outing with Kate Middleton

Princess Kate has lavished praise on Prince William during their first joint engagement in Wales for more than a year, giving her husband a new title.

The Princess Kate, 43, made the sweet comment for her husband Prince William whilst greeting crowds at Pontypridd Market on Wednesday ahead of St David's Day.

Speaking to an elderly gentleman in the crowd, Kate said of William: "He's been amazing."

She added: "We've felt the support from everyone, so it's meant a lot."

William also appeared in good spirits, telling one royal fan that he's "still as cheeky as ever", reflecting on their paths crossing "a few years ago".

William also joked about his "stunning bakery skills" while rolling dough, quipping: "Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know."

The royal couple also stunned fans as they wore aprons at The Welsh Cake Shop, which has served the community for over 25 years.



