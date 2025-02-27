Taylor Swift fan admits to 'avoiding' singer at public events: 'I won't even look her way'

Nikki Glaser opens up about greeting Taylor Swift at public events

Nikki Glaser is opening up about greeting Taylor Swift at public events.

During her regal appearance on Dax Shephard’s podcast Armchair Expert, the Golden Globes 2025 host, who is apparently a ‘certified’ Swiftie, revealed the real reason behind avoiding the Anti-hero hitmaker at events they both attend.

She told the podcast, “I will never be the one to be like, ‘Excuse me’. Ever. “It’s almost rude what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won’t even look her way.”

Despite her love for the singer, Glaser said that she wouldn't ever want to come in the way of Taylor’s great music.

The actress further went on to add, “There’s no way that she’s dying for that on a night like this where everyone’s doing it. And of course, she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down. But I don’t wanna take someone’s energy away [when] I require their energy to be put into making great music.

“I don’t want her to make a less great song because she had to be like, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and like, hold me as I’m crying.”

Glaser concluded her statement by acknowledging that the pop-star's immense success is hardly surprising, given her status as one of the biggest artists of this century. Since everyone seeks to meet with her, the 40-year-old opted not to 'bother' the singer with her unexpected presence.