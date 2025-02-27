Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic demise likely to impact ‘Buffy’ reboot

Michelle Trachtenberg’s demise likely to impact ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot

Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic demise has not only left her fans in shock but will likely impact on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival as well.

A source revealed to DailyMail.com that Michelle, who died at 39, “was in talks to return to Buffy the reboot and she was incredibly hopeful about it”.

The insider shared that the hit show’s lead actress Sarah Michelle Gellar was eager to bring Michelle back to play her younger sister onscreen.

“Sarah Michelle obviously felt that the reboot would need her as much as it needed Sarah,” remarked a source.

It is pertinent to note that friends of Michelle were aware of her health issues, but they hoped that her TV comeback would help her.

“She was a pivotal role in the original and everyone was aware of her recent health struggles,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Friends were hoping that, perhaps, casting her as Sarah's sister in a reboot would help her overcome any issues she was having. She was not cast out by any means.”

“It is still in early stages, but the reboot will feel her void,” stated an insider.

The source added, “Fans were hopeful that she would be cast and Michelle expressed interest and excitement at the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Michelle died of natural causes after a liver transplant, confirmed police sources while speaking to ABC News.