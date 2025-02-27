Blac Chyna reflects on ‘realisation’ of becoming ‘alcoholic’

Blac Chyna on becoming an 'alcoholic'

Blac Chyna got candid on how she realised about her drinking addiction.

The model—real name Angela White—is getting candid about her battle with alcohol, her path to sobriety, and the unexpected nightmares that have followed.

During a Feb. 26 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, White, 36, reflected on the moment she came to terms with her struggle.

“I thought, if you drink for like, two, three days straight, back to back, that that's not an alcoholic,” she admitted.

“In my eyes, an alcoholic was, you have to wake up, you need a drink. ‘I need a drink. I need a drink.’ But when I would drink an alcoholic drink, I wanted another one, and another one, and another one, and another one, and it's bingeing.”

That realization led her to acknowledge the truth, “So I had to come to the realization like, hey, maybe I am an alcoholic.”

Now, over two years sober, White says she doesn’t miss alcohol “at all” and has no temptation to return to drinking. However, that doesn’t mean she’s free from its grip entirely—she still experiences nightmares about relapsing.

“I literally have a lot of nightmares, where I'm asleep and I've drank in my sleep, and I will wake up, like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you serious?’ Because it’s like, I’m not starting over,” she shared.

Her determination to stay on this path stems from past setbacks.

“Because I've started over,” she explained. “I would do, like, four months and then something happened. And I would start over and start over, do it again, do it again, and I would fail. So this time I’m like, I'm not going back to it. That's not the lifestyle that I want to live.”

White hit her two-year sobriety milestone in September 2024, celebrating the occasion with her children—daughter Dream and son King. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a video of the celebration, featuring a four-layer cake and two gold candles.

“Say happy birthday to Mom’s sobriety!” Dream, 8, excitedly cheered in the clip, encouraging followers to join in on the well wishes.

Visibly emotional, White expressed gratitude for her journey.

“Every day that I’m sober is definitely worth it,” she said, before kissing her kids on the cheek. “Two years and more coming.”

She also offered words of encouragement to those facing similar struggles.

“If you guys are on your sobriety journey, keep going. Keep going. Every single day is worth it,” she urged. “Cut out the negative people. Get into your fitness. Figure out your passion and what God wants you to do, and do exactly that.”

With a clear mindset and a heart set on healing, Angela White is proving that every step toward sobriety is a victory worth celebrating.