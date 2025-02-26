Millie Bobby Brown interested to play Britney Spears on ONE condition

Millie Bobby has recently admitted she wants to play Britney Spears in her biopic on one condition.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at The Electric State premiere in Los Angeles on February 24, the Stranger Things star called Britney “an absolute icon”.

“I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story,” said the 21-year-old.

However, spilling out her condition, Millie revealed, “I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to.”

“I would not want that... I would want somebody to bring it to life in the most beautiful way,” she remarked.

Earlier in November 2022, the Enola Holmes actress shared her thoughts on playing the pop icon during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She told Drew, “I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.”

Explaining her reason, Millie recalled, “Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger.”

“I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only,” mentioned the Damsel actress.

Interestingly, Britney was not happy with Millie’s idea of playing her in a biopic. She took to Instagram and stated, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead !!!”

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures won the rights to Britney’s 2023 memoir The Woman in Me in August 2024 and it was announced that the biopic would be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt.