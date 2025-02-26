John Lithgow's surprising reaction to being cast as Professor Dumbledore

John Lithgow has confirmed that he will be playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

In an interview with Screenrant, Lithgow shared his surprise at being offered the role.

"It came as a total surprise to me," Lithgow said. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid."

Despite initial reservations, Lithgow expressed his excitement about the project. "I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Lithgow's casting marks a departure from the previous film franchise, which exclusively cast British actors. Lithgow, an American actor, has a proven track record of playing British characters, including Winston Churchill in The Crown.

The Harry Potter series is expected to premiere in 2026, with one season adapting one of J.K. Rowling's seven books.

Lithgow will be 87 by the time the series wraps in 2033.